LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Devon Dotson scored 29 points as #3 Kansas downed Iowa State 91-71. Udoka Azbuike added 13 points and 7 rebounds. The victory was KU’s 11th straight and the 800th victory all-time at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas improves to 23-3 overall and 12-1 in the Big 12.

At halftime, Kansas held a ceremony for Marcus Morris, who had his jersey retired.

The Jayhawks travel Waco to face off with #1 ranked Baylor on Saturday.