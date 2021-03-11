Emmett Jones named KU Football interim head coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU has named passing game/wide receivers coach Emmett Jones the football team’s interim head coach.

Jones is entering his third seasons with the Jayhawks.

On Monday, the university and former head coach Les Miles mutually agreed to part ways after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced from his time coaching at LSU.

Two days later, KU announced Jeff Long had stepped down from his position as athletic director.

In the meantime, Kurt Watson is serving as Interim Director of Athletics. He and Chancellor Doug Girod agreed to promote Jones to interim head coach.

“Chancellor Girod and I discussed what was in the best interest of our student-athletes, and we came to the conclusion that Emmett Jones is the best man to fill the role of interim head coach,” Interim Director of Athletics Kurt Watson said. “This afternoon, I met with the four individuals we considered for this role including Emmett, D.J. Eliot, Joshua Eargle and Mike DeBord, as well as our entire coaching staff and team to inform them of this decision. Emmett’s relationship with our football student-athletes is vital as we venture through this time of transition within our football program and athletics department. I am confident in his abilities to ensure this program functions at a high level in preparation for the 2021 season.” Kurt Watson, Interim Director of Athletics

Jones has helped with big moves in recruiting, as he played a role in wide receiver Quaydarius Davis signing with KU. Davis is the highest-ranked recruit in Rivals history to sign with the university.

“I am incredibly grateful to Chancellor Girod and Mr. Watson for the opportunity to lead this program during a critical time of change,” Jones said. “Since arriving here, I have developed a deep love of this program and university, and it is an honor to be named interim head coach. I will rely on our talented assistant coaches, as well as Ben Iannacchione and the strength and conditioning staff to guide our student-athletes and be there for them on and off the field.”

