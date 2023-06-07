TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Bo Aldridge sweepstakes are heating up.

The recruitment for the Topeka native and Highland Park alumnus recently picked up when he took an unofficial visit to KU. He already has offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and several others.

27 News reported his connection to KU on the first day of his Lawrence visit. Click here for that original story.

He’s playing for Team Trae Young this summer and recently got a phone call from his coach with that team. It was a call he won’t forget. His coach told him KU was now interested.

“It was pretty special to me just because everybody knows KU’s my dream school,” Aldridge said.

Basketball fans in (or near) Topeka have known for awhile just how good Ketraleus ‘Bo’ Aldridge is. He’s been making highlight reel plays for the Runnin’ Scots for years. The Jayhawks like this HP product for more reasons than one.

“They told me like, everybody can score the ball but I can actually play defense with my athleticism…” Aldridge said in a one-on-one interview with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley. “I know how to use [my athleticism] in the right ways, offense and defensively.”

In February, he reclassified to the class of 2024. However, Kansas and other schools have discussed the idea of returning to the 2023 class to join a college team this upcoming season. To clarify: Aldridge would not be returning for another year of high school but rather moving to play at an academy somewhere if he doesn’t go straight to college. He has the next few months to decide.

“I could say ‘Hey I want to just go to college’ and at the end of July shoot off to college,” Aldridge said.

Whether he goes the college route or does a year at prep school first, he plans to announce his college commitment this summer either way.

So, if the Jayhawks do offer- is this former HPHS baller immediately a lock to join the ‘Hawks?

“You could say they the front runner but you couldn’t at the same time,” Bo said with a smile.

He knows it would be hard to turn down the opportunity to play for Bill Self. However, a KU offer won’t mean he’ll stop considering any other schools.

“Who knows, like [2023, 2024], but like there’s other colleges out there that have opportunities as well,” Aldridge said.

In the meantime, he’ll try to play it cool and wait patiently in hoping that KU offers. He knows dreams could become reality very soon.

“It’s just all a blessing for sure. I hope I do get the opportunity to eventually sometime play in there sometime for sure…” Aldridge said. “KU fans, ya’ll definitely- might end up seeing me. It just depends, you know?”

Aldridge gave 27 News inside details about his unofficial visit with the Jayhawks on Wednesday. Click here to find out which KU coach is primarily recruiting him, when and where he might announce his commitment and what his unofficial visit consisted of.