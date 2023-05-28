LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU head softball coach Jennifer McFalls recently signed a contract extension.

She sat down with 27 Sports director Glenn Kinley for a K-Nation interview to discuss the new contract and the progress made in the 2023 spring season.

“Well I’m so appreciative that they’ve given me this opportunity,” McFalls said. “I think Travis Goff, Nicole Corcoran, who’s my director supervisor, they’ve had a chance to see how much this program is moving forward. The athletes we’re bringing in, the direction we’re going.”

She’s confident KU softball is on the rise. However, the Jayhawks are staying motivated.

“The direction is positive,” McFalls said. “But I’m not satisfied with where we’re at. [Administration is not] satisfied because obviously we want to win and we want to keep growing and getting better. I think they understand my passion and my commitment to this program.”

McFalls has been known to heavily recruit the state of Kansas.

“Kids want to stay home,” she said. “They want to be close to their families. I want their families to be able to come support them, watch them… There’s a lot of great talent in the state of Kansas.”

