LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Lance Leipold led KU to back-to-back 4-0 starts, which hasn’t happened in more than a century.

In less than two years, he led the Jayhawks to a bowl game. The question surrounding the program is no longer, ‘Can KU win games?’ It’s ‘How did Leipold do it?’

“Holistically, in our culture and what we’re doing, it’s some of the things our players had asked for,” Leipold said after the 4-0 start. “Through structure, accountability, discipline and expectations. Not just on the field and in practice, and in gameday, but in everything that they’re doing, whether it be in the weight room, nutritionally, academically. That’s not a secret sauce or anything like that and I don’t know if that’s the fullest reason, but I think it’s one of the bigger reasons why we’ve been able to take a jump as quickly as we have.”

Leipold is making sure he continues to lead the program with the message he came in with.

“That is to continue to get better each and every day, and when you do the small things correctly, big things will happen,” he said. “If we change that approach, I think we’re sending a mixed message of wins versus losses and how we go about things.”

