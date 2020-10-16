Expectations high for KU’s McCormack

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – With Udoka Azubuike gone, the Jayhawks have big shoes to fill down low.
That means increased expectations for David McCormack. As a sophomore, McCormack averaged nearly 7 points and 4 rebounds in about 15 minutes per game. Kansas head coach Bill Self expects a big jump this season.

“All league, challenge All-American type year,” Self told KSNT Sports. “I think he’s going to have the opportunity to put up numbers. He will get numbers. I think he is a much improved scorer. He’s a good shooter, his athleticism has improved. His want to is at an all-time high. His commitment is off the charts,” added Self.

Self says he’d like McCormack to improve his defending in the paint and stay out of foul trouble.

