SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (KSNT) – KU fans can stream the men’s basketball team’s three exhibition games in Puerto Rico, the university announced Wednesday.

The games will be streamed at KUAthletics.com and can be seen on the KU Athletics Facebook page. The stream will be linked with the Jayhawk Radio Network broadcast with Brian Hanni and Greg Gurley calling the action.

The games are on Aug. 3, 5 and 7. The August 3 exhibition will be against a Puerto Rico Select Team at 11 a.m. CST, while the final two games will be against the Bahamian National Team. The Aug. 5 game will tipoff at 4 p.m. CST, and the Aug. 7 contest at 11 a.m. CST.