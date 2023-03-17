DES MOINES, IA. (KSNT) – KU fans are celebrating a big win and staying through the weekend in Des Moines.

Even without head coach Bill Self, the Jayhawks put on a show for the KU faithful. Players don’t hesitate to credit the fans for their part. Fans filled Wells Fargo arena and packed the sections behind KU’s bench, so they could be heard loud and clear.

“Gradey Dick [is my favorite player] because he shoots a lot of 3s,” one junior Jayhawk said.

For fans born in March, they made the trip to Des Moines to celebrate their birthday with the Jayhawks.

“After my birthday, I want to watch basketball and it’s time to pass on the tradition the tradition to my kids and raise them right,” one fan said, celebrating her 40th birthday.

Fans also went to a pep rally before the game to warm up their cheering. The pep rally had food, KU-themed drinks and the band to get everyone excited.

“Nobody travels like Kansas Jayhawk fans,” Brian Hanni, the voice of the Jayhawks, said. “When the hawks flock, their presence is felt. We’re excited to have an awesome sixth man up here in Des Moines.”