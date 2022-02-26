WACO, Texas (KSNT) – The Jayhawks started hot, but it didn’t take long for Baylor to get hotter. The Bears beat KU men’s basketball 80-70 Saturday night.

KU built a 13-point lead almost 12 minutes into the first half. However, Baylor went on a 16-4 run to go into the half down by just one.

The Bears started the second half firing, making a statement dunk to take the lead. The two traded leads until there was 10:34 left. Baylor took the lead with a jumper and never gave it up after that.

Ochai Agabji led KU with 27 points. Christian Braun added 17 points and 10 rebounds. David McCormack totaled 13 rebounds.

Next, the Jayhawks go to Fort Worth to make up its series against TCU that was postponed from earlier in the season.