LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball will be well represented in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Five former KU players will take the court: Jalen Wilson, Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick, David McCormack and Udoka Azubuike.

Wilson will suit up for the Nets, who recently selected him in the second round of the 2023 NBA draft. Likewise, Dick will play for the Raptors.

McCormack will join Gradey with Toronto. Ochai Agbaji will play for the Utah Jazz. Azubuike will suit up for the Celtics.

Christian Braun is not currently listed on the Nuggets summer league roster. It’s possible Braun impressed the Denver staff enough to not need to prove himself in summer league play.