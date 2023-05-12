LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball has had incredible spring recruitment efforts, but didn’t land a top prospect Friday.

The Indiana Hoosiers picked up a commitment from the last remaining 5-star prospect in the class of 2023. Mackenzie Mgbako announced his commitment to Indiana on social media. His final two schools were Indiana and Kansas.

Mgbako is the 10th-best player in the country for the class of 2023, according to 247 Sports.

Kansas still brings in a star-studded group of high school commits, including 5-star Elmarko Jackson, 4-star Marcus Adams Jr. and others.

Despite losing the Mgbako sweepstakes, KU has made splashes in the transfer portal this offseason. The Jayhawks got commitments from:

Former five-star recruit and Texas transfer Arterio Morris

Townson transfer and sharp-shooter Nick Timberlake

No. 1 player in the transfer portal, 7-foot-1 Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson

KU’s roster will look almost brand-new next season, with only two scholarship players expected to return from its 2022-23 team. Dajuan Harris and KJ Adams are expected to come back.