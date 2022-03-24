CHICAGO, Ill. (KSNT)- Kansas basketball has rarely struggled to score this season.

The area the Jayhawks have sometimes struggled to find consistency in is their defense. When they do succeed on defense, everything else typically falls into place as a result.

“It is a big focus of ours, focus on defense, because we know when we get out and we get stops, we get out in transition, we can run. And that’s when we’re at our best,” Kansas junior guard Christian Braun said. “When we get our stops that’s when we’re at our best.”

The Jayhawks know that this demand is as important as ever with the stakes the highest in the Sweet Sixteen.

“It’s really important that we do hold these teams to those low numbers, especially Providence. They shot the ball really well last game,” Braun said.

With the emergence of Remy Martin in March, he has a role without the ball too.

“He’s somebody that can jump up and make a shot and make a play. And his energy on defense, his energy as a person is great for our team,” Braun said.

Bill Self says he likes the improvement he’s seen in their defense, but there is still room for improvement.

“I do like how we’re guarding better now. I’m not exactly giddy about it yet because we haven’t been as consistent, as consistently good,” Self said. “But I think people that follow us would say we’ve been a different team defensively the last month than we were prior to that.”