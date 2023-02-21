BROOKLYN (KSNT)- Former KU basketball player Jacque Vaughn is staying in Brooklyn.

The Jayhawk alum signed a contract extension as the Brooklyn Nets head coach on Tuesday. Vaughn, who took over head coaching duties on Nov. 1, is now under contract through the 2026-27 season, according to ESPN.

Vaughn originally was acting/ interim head coach, but was given the full-time title just eight days after taking over. Since assuming head coaching duties, Vaughn has led the Nets to the fifth-best record in the league and a NBA top-10 offense and defense.

“Jacque has made an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization since assuming the role of head coach earlier this season,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks in a press release from the team. “On the court, he’s clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game. As a person, they don’t come any better than Jacque. His character is impeccable, and there is not a better representative for our team and our borough. We are thrilled to have Jacque lead the Nets for years to come.”

The KU alum previously coached with the Spurs and Magic.