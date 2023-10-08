GLENDALE, AZ. (KSNT) – Every NFL wide receiver remembers their first catch, but Kwamie Lassiter II’s represents more than the start of his career.

Lassiter II caught his first NFL pass in the fourth quarter for the Bengals against the Cardinals. His dad, Kwamie Lassiter Sr., played for the Cardinals for eight years.

Just a few months after Lassiter II finished his sophomore season at KU, where his dad also played college football, Lassiter Sr. died from a heart attack at 49 years-old.

“Anytime you can give a player that kind of moment, you do it,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said postgame.