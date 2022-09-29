(KSNT) – Joel Embiid, former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, has been sworn in as a U.S. citizen, according to the Associated Press.

Embiid is from Cameroon and has French citizenship. His son prompted him to gain U.S. citizenship.

“My son is American,” Embiid said. “I felt I’m living here, and it’s a blessing to be an American. So, I said ‘why not?’”

Embiid played for KU for one season (2013-14) before joining the NBA. In the one year, he was named to the Associated Press All-America Second Team and a Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Candidate