BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KSNT) – A record-setting guard for KU men’s basketball is the Brooklyn Nets’ new head coach.

Jacque Vaughn was named the Nets’ head coach Wednesday. Vaughn is second at KU all-time in assists with 804. He was the Big Eight conference player of the year in 1996. KU retired his jersey during the 2002-2003 season.

Vaughn was in the middle of his seventh season as a Nets assistant coach before getting the promotion. He has been the interim head coach since Steve Nash was fired on Nov. 1. His promotion comes with a deal through the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.