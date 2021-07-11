Former Jayhawk paid $50,000 to leave football team

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Former Jayhawk fullback Caperton Humphrey was silenced by KU Football staff.

Now, he is considering seeking legal action against former coach Les Miles, former athletic director Jeff Long, compliance director David Reed and KU Athletics.

Humphrey was threatened by four teammates in 2019, according to the Kansas City Star. He told the Kansas City Star altercations between he and the four teammates happened during and after practice. One day, he noticed the lug nuts on his car’s tire had all been loosened, to the point where he could twist them with his fingers. Humphrey reported the situation to Reed, and asked for he and his family to meet with Miles. Miles only met with the players, where he asked both sides to apologize to each other. Neither did, and they were told to settle their grievances through full-contact practice drills.

Humphrey also lived in the same apartment building as these teammates. As the tension persisted, Humphrey’s parents drove from West Virginia to Lawrence to help him move to a different apartment. That day, the players burst into Humphrey’s apartment. They threatened him, his parents and his 15-year-old brother. His dad, Jamie Humphrey, called 911. The players left when they heard sirens.

Reed offered the Humphreys a deal. KU Athletics would pay Humphrey $50,000 in benefits to move back to West Virginia and finish his classes online. Those benefits cover his tuition, monthly stipend checks and moving expenses. In return, the Humphrey family would sign a nondisclosure agreement. The four players threatening Humphrey remained on the team.

Humphrey developed depression and anger issues, according to his father. Ultimately, Humphrey told the Star that the situation “cost me everything.”