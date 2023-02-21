TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Jayhawk offensive lineman was drafted on Tuesday in the 2023 United States Football League draft.

Earl Bostick Jr, a native of Barnwell, South Carolina was taken in the 5th round of the 2023 USFL draft. Bostick was drafted 37th overall by the Philadelphia Stars.

Bostick started all 12 games last year for the Jayhawks in his super senior season. He also started all 12 games in 2021. Bostick first saw action for the Jayhawks in 2017 when he started four games at tight end.

The 6-foot-6, 310 pound offensive lineman is a four time Academic All-American Team member. He also was named a 2022 All-Big 12 honorable mention.