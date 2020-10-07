Former KU athlete found dead in Colorado mountains

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former KU track & field athlete died in the Colorado mountains, the athletics department announcement Wednesday.

KU Athletics said in a news release Ben Brownlee, 26, was found dead after a two-day search in the San Juan Mountains near Lake City, Colo.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Ben Brownlee.



He impacted so many lives, from his time at KU and beyond, and will be missed greatly. https://t.co/R0UpAHR7Ug pic.twitter.com/BgSXvHdGvu — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) October 7, 2020

“Ben was a valued member of our team. My prayers are with his family, teammates and friends. We will miss his great smile and personality.” Head Coach Stanley Redwine

“So sad to hear of the passing of Ben Brownlee. He had such enthusiasm and love for his family, friends, KU and hiking. My heart goes out to all those that loved him and his family and friends and teammates,” Assistant Coach Michael Whittlesey said in a news release.

Brownlee was a member of the track & field and cross country teams from 2012-2016.