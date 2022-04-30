LAS VEGAS (KSNT) – A Jayhawk had his name called on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft. Kyron Johnson was selected in the sixth round, 181st overall, by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Johnson is a linebacker who just finished playing as a fifth-year senior at KU. In 2021 he tallied 61 tackles, including five and a half sacks and four forced fumbles. Johnson played five seasons at KU, using the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes from the coronavirus pandemic.

In his five-year career, he played in 57 games for the Jayhawks. Johnson is a 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker originally from Arlington, Texas. The Eagles traded up seven spots to select Johnson.