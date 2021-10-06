Former KU point guard signs with Lakers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – APRIL 02: Frank Mason III of the Kansas Jayhawks poses with the 2017 Naismith Player of the Year Award during the 2017 Naismith Awards Brunch at the Grayhawk Golf Club on April 2, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – Former KU standout Frank Mason III signed a training camp deal Wednesday with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Free agent G Frank Mason III is signing a training camp deal with the Lakers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2021

He fills the final spot on the Lakers’ 20-man roster. This is Mason III’s fourth NBA team.

He started the 2020-21 season with the Orlando Magic, before being waived to the G-league. There, he averaged 6.3 points on 37.5% field goal shooting, and 40.0% 3-point shooting. Mason played with the Sixers during this year’s summer league, playing in three games and averaging 13 points.