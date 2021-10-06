Former KU point guard signs with Lakers

LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – Former KU standout Frank Mason III signed a training camp deal Wednesday with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He fills the final spot on the Lakers’ 20-man roster. This is Mason III’s fourth NBA team.
He started the 2020-21 season with the Orlando Magic, before being waived to the G-league. There, he averaged 6.3 points on 37.5% field goal shooting, and 40.0% 3-point shooting. Mason played with the Sixers during this year’s summer league, playing in three games and averaging 13 points.