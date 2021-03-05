Former LSU Athletic Director wanted to fire Les Miles in 2013, new report says

FILE – Then-LSU head coach Les Miles talks with referees during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Auburn, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, file photo. Then-Athletic Director Joe Alleva’s recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander is detailed in a newly released report into how the university handled sexual misconduct complaints. The exhaustive report released Friday, March 5, 201, by the Husch Blackwell law firm, offers a scathing view of the resources and attention LSU has dedicated to such complaints and has resulted in the suspensions of two senior officials in the athletic department. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSNT) – A report released Friday by Louisiana State University reveals sexual misconduct allegations against former LSU head football coach and current KU coach, Les Miles.

The 262-page report comes from the independent law firm hired by LSU. The extensive report states former LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva recommended firing Les Miles in 2013 over inappropriate behavior. On April 19, 2013, he sent the following email to Chancellor William Jenkins and counsel:

Miles was accused of texting female student employees, taking them to his condo alone and making them uncomfortable. He’s also accused of kissing at least one student, plus suggesting they go to a hotel after saying he could help her career.

Additionally, he’s accused of saying female student employees had to be “attractive, blonde and fit.” He allegedly limited the hours of employees he thought didn’t meet that description.

Our sister station in Baton Rouge reported LSU’s interim president announced two senior athletics department staff members are suspended without pay: deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry for 30 days and senior associate AD Miriam Segar for 21 days. The suspension comes after they failed to forward claims of sexual assault and violence against student-athletes.

The investigation was launched after allegations were made against Derrius Guide and Drake Davis, two football players who played at least one season for Miles.

On Thursday, KU said it would release a statement after Friday’s report was released. KSNT News has reached out and haven’t received a response.

You can read the full report from below.