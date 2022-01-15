Former Topeka High running back commits to KU

PHOENIX, AZ – DECEMBER 28: Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Ky Thomas (8) runs the ball during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl college football game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on December 28, 2021 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Ky Thomas announced his commitment to play football at KU on Saturday via social media.

Thomas, a Topeka High grad, recently announced his decision to transfer from the University of Minnesota. He then announced that he visited KU. Now he’s verbally committed to play football for the Jayhawks next season.

Thomas tallied 824 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns for the Gophers in 2021. He was also named the Guaranteed Rate Bowl MVP after rushing for 144 yards and one touchdown in Minnesota’s bowl game win.

Thomas has only used one year of eligibility.