LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU football is staying hot on the recruiting trail after picking up two commitments on Sunday.

The Jayhawks received a commitment from Austin Alexander on Monday. Alexander is a composite four-star prospect from Chicago who plays cornerback. Alexander announced his commitment on social media.

He also had offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State and several other power five programs according to 247 Sports. Alexander is in the class of 2024 and is rated the eighth best player in Illinois and 31st cornerback in the country for his class.

KU’s Jill Larson Bradney named to Kansas Sports HOF

Multiple three-star prospects committed to KU on Sunday.