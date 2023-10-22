LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas will host FOX Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Big Noon Kickoff is FOX’s college football gameday show. KU hosted ESPN’s College Gameday last year, but has never hosted Big Noon Kickoff.

The national show will setup in Lawrence ahead of a huge matchup for the Jayhawks. Kansas hosts No. 6 Oklahoma for the final regular season meeting as Big 12 foes.

The KU versus OU game will also air on FOX, kicking off at 11 a.m. It’s also homecoming for the Jayhawks. The Sooners have won the last 18 meetings between these two teams.