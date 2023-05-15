TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former Kansas basketball guard Frank Mason III is looking to get back some memorabilia from his time during college.

The former NCAA Basketball national player of the year took to Twitter on Sunday, explaining his items earned at Kansas were sold to GF Auctions in Scottsdale, Ariz. In a separate tweet, Mason asked for the auction company to give him a chance to get his items back.

Mason says the things he’s trying to get back include ‘trophies, championship rings and sentimental items.

Mason, drafted 34th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2017 NBA Draft, says he stored his items at a unit with Extra Space Storage in Sacramento, Calif. The former Jayhawk played with the Kings for two seasons before signing with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019 and then making a few appearances with the Orlando Magic in the 2020 season. Currently, Mason plays for SLCU Nancy Basket in France.

27 News reached out to Extra Space Storage, who says Mason’s name was not listed in their database and provided this statement:

“As a self-storage operator, we comply with the state’s laws for our auctions,” said Mckall Morris, Communications and Sustainability Manager for Extra Space Storage. “When tenants do not pay for their storage unit, we are required by law to give tenants multiple notices prior to auction. On average, tenants will have over two months of non-payment and consistent outreach from our team before they enter the auction process. If the unit’s bill is paid, the auction does not proceed.”

27 News also reached out to GF Auctions for comment on the items being sold.

“We are working with Frank, and we are aware of the situation,” said Michael Russek, Director of Operations at Gray Flannel Auctions.

Russek also says right now the items are consigned and are not owned by Gray Flannel. He says the owner of these items is currently working with Mason to get his memorabilia back.

“It’s devastating, knowing that my son will never receive the memories from my Jayhawk area,” Mason said on Twitter, pleading with the people who possess his valuables to help him get them back. “I want to hold onto the items representing my hard work, dedication, and passion for the game. Please help me keep my legacy.”

Mason played four seasons at Kansas. He won a Naismith National Player of the Year Award and was named player of the year by several other organizations in 2016-17. He was also the Big 12 Player of the Year that season. Mason did not specify which memorable items he lost while in France.