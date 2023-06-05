TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Jayhawk Club held its annual golf tournament at Shawnee Country Club on Monday.

The tournament, called the Otto Schnellbacher Classic, brought hundreds of Jayhawks together.

KU head football coach Lance Leipold, head men’s basketball coach Bill Self and athletic director Travis Goff were all in attendance. Those famous Jayhawks said the support in Topeka has always been top-notch. This event served as a way to thank those fans and remind them how appreciated they are.

“It’s been great to get out and see everyone this time of year,” Leipold said. “You can kind of feel a buzz with the season coming around. And you can tell each and every time that we’ve come back… the excitement about Jayhawk football and what we’re doing. And there’s so many loyal supporters that are right here in this community, have had season tickets for a long time and we want that to grow as well.”

Goff says people in Kansas supporting the University of Kansas just about sums up their goal.

“This is the core of what it means to be a Jayhawk,” Goff said. “I mean, our supporters in Topeka, all over the state but certainly right here in Topeka have always made such an incredible difference. They’re showing up to games, they’re buying tickets, they’re bringing friends and family with them, And they’ve long been spreading the word about what it means to be a Jayhawk so we love our friends out here.”

The KU AD this time is as important as any for KU fans to support their athletic department.

“I don’t think there’s any question this is the most important time in KU history, and frankly college athletics history for people to step up and find ways to support us.”

Goff says there are a number of ways for Jayhawk fans to do just that.

“It could be certainly through name, image and likeness (NIL) which is an incredible outcome and opportunity for our student-athletes to benefit,” Goff said. “Being present at our games, buying tickets, that matters more than ever as we’re trying to especially build this football program to a sustained place.”

“Making a donation at any level, and being a participant in Williams Fund and all those other aspects of the department… those things matter more than ever,” Goff said. “They’ve always mattered but we really see ourselves at this important crossroads and only with KU fan support, alumni support, can we get over that hump and build something that can stay at that level- and something that all Jayhawks can be proud of.”