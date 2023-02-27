LAWERENCE (KSNT)- Kansas true freshman guard Gradey Dick could etch his name into the rich history books of Kansas men’s basketball.

The 6-foot-8 wing from Wichita, Kansas is a sharp-shooter. It’s to the point where Dick is in the conversation of ‘Best shooter in KU basketball history.’ If that seems crazy, the statistics would say it’s anything but that.

With two regular season games remaining, Dick has made 71 three-pointers in his freshman year campaign. That total ranks him fourth all-time on the list of most three-pointers made by a freshman at KU.

This list is for all games, including post season. At an absolute minimum, the Jayhawks have four games left. Two regular season games, and one in each the Big 12 tournament and NCAA tournament. At 24-5 on the year it’s probably safe to assume KU will win at least a few games in both those tournaments, and play more than four more games.

Dick is averaging 2.44 made three-pointers per game. If he keeps that pace, he will break the all-time record for three-pointers by a freshman in KU history, easily.

Most Three-Pointers by a KU Freshman, All-Time:

-Jeff Boschee (1999): 79

-J.R. Giddens (2004): 74

-Ben McLemore (2010): 73

-Gradey Dick (Current season): 71

The 19-year-old Kansas native needs just nine more three-pointers to break the record. He’s averaging 14.9 points per game for KU.