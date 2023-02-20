LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas freshman Gradey Dick is being recognized by the Big 12 after a stellar week.

The true freshman from Wichita, Kansas is this week’s Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. The honor comes after Dick scored a career-high 26 points on Tuesday at Oklahoma State. He followed up that performance with 16 points against Baylor on Saturday. Both efforts helped produce Jayhawk wins.

Besides the scoring, Dick also combined for eight rebounds and four steals in last week’s games. He ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 63 three-pointers.

This is the fifth time a KU men’s basketball player has earned a Big 12 weekly honor this season.

Kansas is tied for first place in the Big 12 and plays at TCU on Monday at 8 p.m.