LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Former Kansas standout freshman Gradey Dick could be in New York to hear his name called in the 2023 NBA Draft.

ESPN’s Johnathon Givony announced today the first ten athletes to receive an invite to the NBA Draft green room, and Dick made the list.

The green room is where potential draftees sit at the NBA Draft before hearing which team will select them. The green room is invite-only, and limits the number of players that receive invites.

Dick averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in his lone season with the Jayhawks, earning him all-Big 12 Freshman honors.