NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT) – Kansas basketball traveled to Oklahoma State Tuesday for a Big 12 matchup.

Gradey Dick scored a career-high as Kansas pulled away with an 87-76 victory over the Cowboys.

Tuesday’s game was close from the jump – with the Cowboys on top 21-18 midway through the first half. With five minutes to go, a Gradey Dick layup put the Jayhawks up 31-30.

In the final minute, Kansas hit two clutch baskets. Joseph Yesufu made a contested three down four to cut the deficit to one. Then, Dick nailed a triple as the first half clock expired to give Kansas a 39-37 lead at the break.

The Jayhawks slowly-but-surely extended their lead through at the start of the second half, with a Dick layup giving Kansas its first double-digit lead of the night at 58-47 with 15 minutes to play.

It was back-and-forth from there, as Kansas answered every Oklahoma State bucket. The Cowboys pulled within seven with three minutes to play, but tough Jayhawk defense and a Jalen Wilson and-one put them away.

Through 40 minutes of play, the Jayhawks ended with an 87-76 victory.

Dick was the star of the show with a career-high 26 points on 10-17 shooting. K.J. Adams Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. each scored 15, Wilson with 14. Dajuan Harris Jr. finished with 9 assists.

The win marks three in a row for Kansas, moving the team’s record to 21-5, 9-4 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks host No. 9 Baylor on Saturday.