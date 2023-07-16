LAWRENCE (KSNT)- An incoming freshman on the KU men’s basketball team will not play for the Jayhawks after all, it appears.

KU’s Marcus Adams Jr. is leaving the program and will request a release from his signing. Adams announced his decision on social media Sunday afternoon.

Adams Jr. was a four-star prospect coming to KU straight from high school. He was already on campus and practicing with the team.

“I want to thank Jayhawk Nation and coach Self and Townsend for being a great help in my development and time here,” Adams Jr. said in a statement on social media. “Your support showed me a lot. To the fans, thank you for all the help with the media and the in-person love.”

The 2023 high school graduate is in search of a new home.

“I would like to request a release from my National Letter of Intent in order to find out where I truly belong,” he said. “It was a hard decision. I decided it would be best for me mentally and for my family. I will re-open my recruitment as well.”

He is the second player this summer to change his mind on wanting to play at KU. Chris Johnson de-committed in June.

The Jayhawks will have two scholarship spots open with Adams Jr. leaving.