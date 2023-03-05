IRVING, TX. (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball had quite the showing in the Big 12 awards, announced Sunday afternoon.

Forward Jalen Wilson was unanimously named the conference Player of the Year, but he wasn’t the only Jayhawk to receive honors.

Point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Year. The junior leads the conference in assist/turnover ratio (3.4) and is fourth in steals (2.0) per game.

Sophomore forward K.J. Adams Jr. was named the Big 12 Most Improved Player of the Year. Adams Jr. has started every game this season after just one the past year. His averages have gone up from 1.0 points and 0.8 rebounds to 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.