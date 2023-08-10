LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are offering their sympathies to the people of Hawaii as fires consume large parts of the island of Maui.

The Hawaiian island of Maui is stricken with fires fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane. At least 36 people are reportedly dead, according to a report from the Associated Press (AP). The fires have pushed numerous residents to evacuate their homes, with some jumping into the ocean to escape the flames.

The Maui Jim Maui Invitational, set to take place later this year at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii, released a statement on the situation via social media on Aug. 9:

“We are actively monitoring the wildfire situation on Maui. Our main concern right now is the safety and well-being of our Maui ‘Ohana and the first responders that we know are doing everything in their power to keep the island safe. We will share more information as it becomes available.” Maui Invitation social media statement

The Lahaina Civic Center was being used as an emergency shelter by the American Red Cross, according to a news release from Maui County on Aug. 8.

The Kansas Jayhawks, slated to play in the Maui Invitational, chimed in the following day with their own message to the people of Maui via social media:

“Heartbroken for the great people of Maui and the town of Lahaina. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone affected by the devastating wildfires.” Kansas Jayhawks social media statement

The Jayhawks are set to compete in the Maui Invitational from Nov. 20-22 alongside Gonzaga, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and Chaminade, according to KU Athletics. This is the eighth time KU will play in the 40th annual Maui Invitational.