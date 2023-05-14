LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU track and field continued outdoor season at the Big 12 Championships in Norman, Oklahoma over the weekend.

The Jayhawks’ men’s track and field team put together several stellar performances to finish third in the conference. Of those top finishers none impressed more than junior distance runner Chanlder Gibbens.

Gibbens, who set a KU program record in the 5K earlier this season, won the 10,000 meter run on Friday then turned around and won the 5,000 meter run on Sunday.

Gibbens even set a new meet record in the 5K, running 13:48. He ran under one minute in his final lap of the race.

KU also took home gold in the women’s high jump. Rylee Anderson won the event for the second straight year, clearing the bar at 6 feet and 0 inches.

Additionally, KU got second place finishes from:

Michael Joseph, Men’s 400 meter run, 44.78

Lona Lotema, Women’s 3,000 meter steeplechase, 10:17.30

Devin Loudermilk, Men’s high jump, 2.19 meters/ 7 feet 2.25 inches

Dimitrios Pavlidis, Men’s discus throw, 57.9 meters/ 189 feet 11 inches

Andrew Saloga, Men’s pole vault, 5.36 meters/ 17 feet 7 inches

Others making the podium for Kansas, with third place finishes, include:

Oleg Klykov, Men’s Hammer Throw, 67.26 meters/ 220 feet 8 inches

Jake Freidel, Men’s pole vault, 5.25 meters/ 17 feet 3 inches

Patrick Larrison, Men’s shot put, 18.9 meters/ 62 feet 0.25 inches

The KU women’s track and field team finished eighth in the team results.