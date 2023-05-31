LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball had eight players decide to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

On Wednesday, former Jayhawk Ernest Udeh Jr. announced his commitment to TCU. He was the last Jayhawk to announce a destination, meaning all eight outgoing KU transfers have now found new homes.

Here’s where these former KU basketball players are head:

Ernest Udeh Jr.: TCU

Kyle Cuffe Jr.: Syracuse

MJ Rice: N.C. State

Zuby Ejiofor: St. John’s

Joe Yesufu: Washington State

Zach Clemence: UC Santa Barbara

Bobby Pettiford: East Carolina

Cam Martin: Boise State

KU had brought players in through the transfer portal, too. This offseason, the Jayhawks have added Arterio Morris, Nick Timberlake, Parker Braun and most importantly: Hunter Dickinson out out of the portal.

Additionally, KU returns starters Dajaun Harris Jr. and KJ Adams, as well as forward Kevin McCullar Jr., who just announced plans to remove his name from the NBA draft last week.