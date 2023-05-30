LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The 15th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic is approaching, with the opening night set for June 8.

The event, created by “Voice of the Jayhawks” Brian Hanni, is a fundraiser for area families battling pediatric cancer. Over a million dollars have been raised to date.

The three-day event starts with a scrimmage among former Jayhawks at Lawrence Free State High School. The 2023 game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. on June 8, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Here’s a list of players confirmed to be in attendance for the 2023 fundraiser.

Devonte’ Graham (2014-18)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (2014-18)

Udoka Azubuike (2016-20)

Devon Dotson (2018-20)

Cole Aldrich (2007-10)

Sherron Collins (2006-10)

Wayne Selden Jr. (2013-16)

Ben McLemore (2012-13)

Greg Ostertag (1991-95)

Tyshawn Taylor (2008-12)

Keith Langford (2001-05)

Brandon Rush (2005-08)

Mitch Lightfoot (2016-22)

Russell Robinson (2004-08)

Travis Releford (2008-13)

Silvio De Sousa (2017-20)

The list will continue to grow with 40 former Jayhawks expected to be in attendance, including women’s basketball players and members of KU football’s Orange Bowl championship team.

With name, image and likeness shaping college sports, current players will be able to attend the final two days, but not the scrimmage.

The fundraiser goes on two more days.

Friday, June 9, the Jayhawks host a gala, featuring dinner with the athletes. The meal starts at 6 p.m. at Burge Union.

Saturday, June 10, the athletes take part in “Rock Chalk Roundbowl,” a night of bowling with the Jayhawks. Bowling starts at noon at Royal Crest Lanes.

Tickets for any of the events are available on the organization’s website, where fans can also learn more about the weekend’s excitement. There are also physical locations to pick up tickets:

Topeka:

Johnny’s Taven – Fairlawn

Jefferson’s – Wanamaker

Lawrence:

23rd Street Brewery

Kansas City:

Johnny’s Tavern – Power & Light

Johnny’s Tavern – Olathe (Ridgeview)

Jefferson’s – Lenexa (87th St)