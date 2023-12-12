LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Construction at the historic David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has officially begun in Lawrence.

The multi-year and multi-million dollar project’s first phase broke ground in the southwest corner of the bleachers on Dec. 11. Turner Construction is the primary contractor for the undertaking to transform the stadium.

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete by Aug. 2025. The revamped stadium is expected to bring lots of new amenities for both fans and players.

In August, the university revealed its plans to build the “Gateway District.” This $300 million project includes upgrades to the stadium, conference centers, facilities and more. The project will also add a district for retail stores, restaurants and more to enhance the experience of students and other guests of the university. Further changes include:

First-row of seats will be four feet higher off the ground

New chairback seating in the north and west areas

New videoboard two-and-a-half times larger than before

Fifty percent increase in area per seat, 50 percent more legroom

About 2,300 club seats in three club space areas

Suites 80 feet closer to the field

Four-times more food and beverage areas

At least one-and-a-half more restrooms

In November, KSNT 27 News spoke with senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. about his thoughts regarding the last game of the season in the old stadium. The university has received two substantial financial gifts since the announcement of the Gateway District project with $10 million coming from the Kimbell/Almanza families and $35 million from former student Brad Garlinghouse.

