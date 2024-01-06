LUBBOCK, Texas (KSNT) – KU guard Holly Kersgieter will leave Lawrence as a record-holder.

Kersgieter got her 238th 3-pointer during Saturday’s game against Texas Tech, breaking the KU program record for made 3’s. She finished the game with 21 points and 239 career 3’s.

“I’m really proud of Holly,” head coach Brandon Schenider said. “It’s been an absolute joy to be a part of her career, to coach her, see her development and improvement. I think the most impressive thing right now with her and the three-point shot is the percentage that she’s shooting.”

Kersgieter is shooting 45.9% from three through 14 games. She and the Jayhawks are back in action Jan. 10 against Baylor.