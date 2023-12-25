PHOENIX (KSNT) – KU football is playing a special game in a unique stadium.

Tuesday’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be played at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. For one day, it will be a football stadium.

Every Jayhawk at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl media day said they’ve never played a football game on a baseball field, except for maybe when they were 7 years old playing with their friends.

Devin Neal used to be on the KU baseball team, as well, so he is more than comfortable in the outfield.

Chase Field is probably the coolest, unique venue Rich Miller has played at, he said, aside from the University of Nevada stadium earlier in the season. As a man from Detroit living in Kansas, he likes the mountain-view from the stadium.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl kicks off at 8 p.m. CST on Tuesday.