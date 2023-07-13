ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- The Jayhawks surprised many people in the fall of 2022.

Kansas football tripled its win total from the previous season, playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2008.

With the success comes higher expectations and added pressure. Jalon Daniels isn’t complaining.

“Pressure is a privilege,” he said. “If there’s pressure on me that means that I’m expected to do something. There’s times a couple years ago where I would’ve wished that I had pressure to do that.”

Leipold says the Jayhawks won’t complain about the increasing excitement, but will stay locked in on the task at hand.

“You want expectations, this program hasn’t had many expectations of late,” he said. “You have to focus on where you are in the moment and make sure you don’t get too far ahead of yourself… I think this group gets it.”

