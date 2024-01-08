LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Eight KU men’s basketball players entered the transfer portal in the offseason after the Jayhawks’ 2022-23 campaign.

One of them, Zach Clemence, decided to come back to Lawrence. Clemence is redshirting for KU in the 2023-24 season.

The seven others all found new schools to continue their college basketball careers. Here’s a look at how they’re doing as conference play begins to heat up for most schools:

Ernest Udeh Jr.: Transferred to TCU after one year with Kansas Averaging 4.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while playing 16 minutes per game and starting in each of the Horned Frogs’ first 14 games

MJ Rice: Transferred to NC State after one year with Kansas Averaging five points and 2.1 rebounds per game while playing 10.1 minutes per game, with zero starts, in seven games for the Wolfpack Took a leave of absence from the team but has appeared in each of NC State’s last seven games, dating back to Dec. 6

Joe Yesufu: Transferred to Washington State after two years with Kansas, previously played two years at Drake Averaging 6.2 points, two rebounds and 1.8 assists while playing 25.2 minutes per game in six games, starting all six, for the Cougars Reports have indicated Yesufu suffered a season ending injury

Cam Martin: Transferred to Boise State after two years with Kansas, previously played three years at Missouri Southern State and one year at Jacksonville State Averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while playing 19.4 minutes per game Has appeared in 14 games, starting in six

Bobby Pettiford: Transferred to East Carolina after two years with Kansas Averaging 9.5 points and 3.7 assists while playing in 15 games for the Pirates, including 14 starts Averaging 30.1 minutes per game

Zuby Ejiofor: Transferred to St. John’s after one year with Kansas Averaging 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15 appearances, starting none Playing 10.2 minutes per game

Kyle Cuffe Jr.: Transferred to Syracuse after two years with Kansas Averaging 3.6 points per game with 14 appearances and zero starts Averaging 11.3 minutes per game



The Jayhawks also had three incoming transfers prior to the 2023-24 season. Hunter Dickinson, Parker Braun and Nick Timberlake all joined KU through the portal.

Hunter Dickinson: Transferred to KU after three years with Michigan Averaging 19.4 points and 12.4 rebounds through KU’s first 14 games Playing 32.2 minutes per game, starting all 14 games for KU

Nick Timberlake Transferred to KU after five years with Towson Averaging 3.8 points, playing 12 minutes per game through KU’s first 14 games Zero starts

Parker Braun Transferred to KU after two years with Santa Clara, previously played two years at Mizzou Averaging 3.1 points in 8.2 minutes of playing time per game through KU’s first 14 games



The ‘Hawks are 13-1 and ranked No. 3 in the country in the latest AP poll. KU also has the top-rated center in America committed for its 2024 class.