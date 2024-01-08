LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Eight KU men’s basketball players entered the transfer portal in the offseason after the Jayhawks’ 2022-23 campaign.

One of them, Zach Clemence, decided to come back to Lawrence. Clemence is redshirting for KU in the 2023-24 season.

The seven others all found new schools to continue their college basketball careers. Here’s a look at how they’re doing as conference play begins to heat up for most schools:

  • Ernest Udeh Jr.:
    • Transferred to TCU after one year with Kansas
    • Averaging 4.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while playing 16 minutes per game and starting in each of the Horned Frogs’ first 14 games
  • MJ Rice:
    • Transferred to NC State after one year with Kansas
    • Averaging five points and 2.1 rebounds per game while playing 10.1 minutes per game, with zero starts, in seven games for the Wolfpack
    • Took a leave of absence from the team but has appeared in each of NC State’s last seven games, dating back to Dec. 6
  • Joe Yesufu:
    • Transferred to Washington State after two years with Kansas, previously played two years at Drake
    • Averaging 6.2 points, two rebounds and 1.8 assists while playing 25.2 minutes per game in six games, starting all six, for the Cougars
    • Reports have indicated Yesufu suffered a season ending injury
  • Cam Martin:
    • Transferred to Boise State after two years with Kansas, previously played three years at Missouri Southern State and one year at Jacksonville State
    • Averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while playing 19.4 minutes per game
    • Has appeared in 14 games, starting in six
  • Bobby Pettiford:
    • Transferred to East Carolina after two years with Kansas
    • Averaging 9.5 points and 3.7 assists while playing in 15 games for the Pirates, including 14 starts
    • Averaging 30.1 minutes per game
  • Zuby Ejiofor:
    • Transferred to St. John’s after one year with Kansas
    • Averaging 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15 appearances, starting none
    • Playing 10.2 minutes per game
  • Kyle Cuffe Jr.:
    • Transferred to Syracuse after two years with Kansas
    • Averaging 3.6 points per game with 14 appearances and zero starts
    • Averaging 11.3 minutes per game

The Jayhawks also had three incoming transfers prior to the 2023-24 season. Hunter Dickinson, Parker Braun and Nick Timberlake all joined KU through the portal.

  • Hunter Dickinson:
    • Transferred to KU after three years with Michigan
    • Averaging 19.4 points and 12.4 rebounds through KU’s first 14 games
    • Playing 32.2 minutes per game, starting all 14 games for KU
  • Nick Timberlake
    • Transferred to KU after five years with Towson
    • Averaging 3.8 points, playing 12 minutes per game through KU’s first 14 games
    • Zero starts
  • Parker Braun
    • Transferred to KU after two years with Santa Clara, previously played two years at Mizzou
    • Averaging 3.1 points in 8.2 minutes of playing time per game through KU’s first 14 games

The ‘Hawks are 13-1 and ranked No. 3 in the country in the latest AP poll. KU also has the top-rated center in America committed for its 2024 class.