LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Eight KU men’s basketball players entered the transfer portal in the offseason after the Jayhawks’ 2022-23 campaign.
One of them, Zach Clemence, decided to come back to Lawrence. Clemence is redshirting for KU in the 2023-24 season.
The seven others all found new schools to continue their college basketball careers. Here’s a look at how they’re doing as conference play begins to heat up for most schools:
- Ernest Udeh Jr.:
- Transferred to TCU after one year with Kansas
- Averaging 4.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while playing 16 minutes per game and starting in each of the Horned Frogs’ first 14 games
- MJ Rice:
- Transferred to NC State after one year with Kansas
- Averaging five points and 2.1 rebounds per game while playing 10.1 minutes per game, with zero starts, in seven games for the Wolfpack
- Took a leave of absence from the team but has appeared in each of NC State’s last seven games, dating back to Dec. 6
- Joe Yesufu:
- Transferred to Washington State after two years with Kansas, previously played two years at Drake
- Averaging 6.2 points, two rebounds and 1.8 assists while playing 25.2 minutes per game in six games, starting all six, for the Cougars
- Reports have indicated Yesufu suffered a season ending injury
- Cam Martin:
- Transferred to Boise State after two years with Kansas, previously played three years at Missouri Southern State and one year at Jacksonville State
- Averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while playing 19.4 minutes per game
- Has appeared in 14 games, starting in six
- Bobby Pettiford:
- Transferred to East Carolina after two years with Kansas
- Averaging 9.5 points and 3.7 assists while playing in 15 games for the Pirates, including 14 starts
- Averaging 30.1 minutes per game
- Zuby Ejiofor:
- Transferred to St. John’s after one year with Kansas
- Averaging 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15 appearances, starting none
- Playing 10.2 minutes per game
- Kyle Cuffe Jr.:
- Transferred to Syracuse after two years with Kansas
- Averaging 3.6 points per game with 14 appearances and zero starts
- Averaging 11.3 minutes per game
WATCH: KU freshman Elmarko Jackson on K-Nation
The Jayhawks also had three incoming transfers prior to the 2023-24 season. Hunter Dickinson, Parker Braun and Nick Timberlake all joined KU through the portal.
- Hunter Dickinson:
- Transferred to KU after three years with Michigan
- Averaging 19.4 points and 12.4 rebounds through KU’s first 14 games
- Playing 32.2 minutes per game, starting all 14 games for KU
- Nick Timberlake
- Transferred to KU after five years with Towson
- Averaging 3.8 points, playing 12 minutes per game through KU’s first 14 games
- Zero starts
- Parker Braun
- Transferred to KU after two years with Santa Clara, previously played two years at Mizzou
- Averaging 3.1 points in 8.2 minutes of playing time per game through KU’s first 14 games
WATCH: Sunday’s full 30-minute episode of K-Nation
The ‘Hawks are 13-1 and ranked No. 3 in the country in the latest AP poll. KU also has the top-rated center in America committed for its 2024 class.