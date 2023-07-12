ARLINGTON, TX. (KSNT) – Jalon Daniels and the KU offense are improving, but a new rule in the 2023 season could impact them.

The game clock will no longer stop when a team gets a first down. Therefore, the game will be faster and there won’t be as much time for teams to get ready for the next play.

“Our games are too long,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “We need to get back closer to that three-hour window if they can. It’s proven. Lower levels are two hours 20 minutes. We’re almost an hour sometimes more than that. We’ve got to find a way.”

The clock will stop for first downs in the last two minutes of each half. Leipold nor the Jayhawks are worried about making the adjustment.

“I wouldn’t say I’m going to feel rushed at all,” quarterback Jalon Daniels said. “Coach [Kotelnicki’s] going to end up putting an emphasis on it in practice to make us start moving faster than we already are. That’s what I love about Coach Leipold and his staff. They’re putting us in in-game situations in practice.”

The rule change lines up with the current NFL rule. Other changes for the 2023 season include: