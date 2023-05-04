LAWRENCE (KSNT)- The top ranked player in the transfer portal, Hunter Dickinson, announced Thursday he plans to join the Kansas Jayhawks after three years at Michigan.

“This decision might be even harder than the first one coming out of high school,” Dickinson said in a video shared on twitter. “You know, having all these coaches hit you up again… I’m just really glad it’s over now.”

The 7-foot-1 center averaged 18.5 points and 9 rebounds in the 2022-23 season, according to his stat log. Dickinson was also named a consensus second-team All-American back in 2021.

Dickinson was the No. 1 rated player in the transfer portal in the country according to both ESPN and The Athletic.

He’s the third inbound transfer commit after KU had six players leave through the portal. Most recently, Kyle Cuffe Jr. announced his plans to transfer away from KU. Kansas recently got incoming transfer commits from Arterio Morris and Nick Timberlake.

KU men’s basketball now has two scholarship spots open for the 2022-23 season.