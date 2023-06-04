LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Hunter Dickinson is the new big man on KU’s campus.

Literally. He’s 7-foot-1 and got to his new college campus Friday. Dickinson spent his first few days getting to know his new teammates. KJ Adams even made tacos for the team Saturday night to welcome everyone back. A pick-up basketball game didn’t happen yet, but Dickinson is ready to start playing with his new team.

“I think it’s going to be really easy with ‘Juan,” Dickinson said. “I remember when I committed… I called him up and I was like, ‘Man, if you don’t average 10 assists this year, it’s going to be your fault.’ And Self told him that, too.”

Dickinson isn’t trying to be the only star of this show.

“I know ‘Juan’s going to make it real easy for me, but I’m trying to make it easier for the other guys, too,” Dickinson said. “I feel like I attract a lot of attention on offense, so I told KJ, I told Nick already, I told ‘Juan, I said, ‘You’re going to get a lot of open shots, a lot of easy looks from me and hopefully it’s vice versa.’ I know those guys are so talented, too.”

Now, he waits for a few more teammates to arrive, including Kevin McCullar Jr.