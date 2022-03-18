FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT)- Creighton men’s basketball will be without its starting center Saturday against KU.

Seven-foot-one sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner is expected to be out 2-3 months due to a knee injury suffered in overtime of Creighton’s first round NCAA tournament win. Kalkbrenner was the Big East defensive player of the year.

Matt Foster from KETV has been covering the Blue Jays for three years and says they’ll likely only play seven guys on Saturday.

“[Kalkbrenner] really just affected the way that other teams play,” Foster said. “If you go in the lane, when there’s a rim protector there it forces teams to alter shots, not get as good of looks and maybe settle for outside shots. Without him in there it definitely bodes well for Kansas in terms of being able to attack the rim and really kind of work the inside out game.”

Creighton also lost its starting point guard in the second half of its season, after the original starting point guard got hurt early in the year.

If Creighton can pull off the upset, it will likely be a result of Ryan Hawkins or Alex O’Connell heating up from beyond the arc, Foster said.

KU and Creighton play Saturday at 1:40 p.m.