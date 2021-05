AMES, IA – JANUARY 2: Jalen Coleman-Lands #5 of the Iowa State Cyclones drives the ball past Mark Vital #11 of the Baylor Bears in the second half of play at Hilton Coliseum on January 2, 2021 in Ames, Iowa. The Baylor Bears won 76-65 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Iowa State transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands has committed to Kansas. Coleman-Lands averaged over 14 points per game last season for Iowa State.

This will be Coleman-Lands’ fourth school in seven years.

He is the fourth transfer to join the Jayhawks this offseason.