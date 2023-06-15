INDIANAPOLIS (KSNT)- Gradey Dick worked out for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

The former Kansas guard has been busy in recent months. He told reporters this is his sixth or seventh workout for an NBA team recently. They’ve all been individual workouts.

Dick is one of just 19 players who has been invited to attend the NBA Draft on June 22, as of one week before the draft.

“It means a lot,” Dick told reporters after his Pacers workout on Thursday. “I’m trying to really feel the ultimate emotions when I get there and get to see the environment, the cameras and everything like that.”

A projected first round pick, the Jayhawk basketball alumnus says this has been a goal of his for awhile.

“Me and my dad wrote down on paper a goal before each season,” Dick said. “It was to be in the consideration for a lottery pick and be a one-and-done and the fact that I get to check, possibly, those two things off is a dream come true for sure.”

The former Jayhawk also said he hopes to show NBA teams his versatility and that he’s more than just a three-point shooter.

He’ll be in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday June 22. Dick averaged 14.1 points per game and shot 40% from three-point land in his lone year with the Jayhawks.