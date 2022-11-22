LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After a 55-14 loss to Texas, the Jayhawks look to bounce back against K-State.

With a sold out Bill Snyder Family Stadium, bright lights and primetime television, the 121st Sunflower Showdown is set for Saturday night on FOX43 KTMJ.

“KU gave me an opportunity out of high school that K-State didn’t give me, so it’s really personal for myself,” tight end Jared Casey said.

The Jayhawks lead the all time head-to-head matchup, 65-50-5.

“It’s a huge game,” wide receiver Luke Grimm said. “I mean, just being a rivalry, you can’t beat that. They have a chance to go to the Big 12 championship, and we’ve got the chance to rip it away from ’em.”

Kansas wants to change the script of recent history. Since 2008, the Wildcats won 13 consecutive Sunflower Showdowns. The average margin of defeat for the Jayhawks is 26.9 points.

“We’re going to focus on Kansas football,” quarterback Jalon Daniels said. “We want to be able to go out and be able to get another win for our program, and I’m sure Kansas State wants to do the same thing for their program. You know, it just goes into who wants it more at the end of the day.”

Running back Devin Neal skipped over the 1,000 yard rushing mark Saturday. The former Lawrence High Lion said he has a few friends from the area, but there’s nothing friendly about this matchup until after the final whistle Saturday night.

“It means a lot. Definitely got my first taste of it last year, and you kind of get that feeling,” Neal said. “Now, I think we’re a more competitive team.”

When asked about communication with his local friend this week, Neal added “No, not this week.”