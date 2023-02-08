LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU’s Jalen Wilson is in the top 10 for the Julius Irving award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

The Julius Irving award goes to the nation’s top small forward.

Wilson leads the Jayhawks in total points and average with 20.7 points per game.

Fellow Big 12 player Keyontae Johnson is also on the list, along with Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman, Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland, Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther, Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh, Texas Tech’s Kevin Obanor, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez, Jr. and Xavier’s Colby Jones.

KU fans can participate in fan voting starting Friday, Feb. 10, on hoophallawards.com. The fan vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

Five finalists for the Erving Award will be announced in March with the winner being announced in April.